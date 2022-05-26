Hound Partners LLC Purchases 107,514 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 517,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107,514 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 3.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $59,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

