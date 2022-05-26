HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,440,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot stock opened at $327.41 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.53 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -238.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.15.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

