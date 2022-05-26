HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $649.37.

HUBS stock traded up $7.71 on Thursday, hitting $335.12. The company had a trading volume of 505,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,289. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $295.53 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.61 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

