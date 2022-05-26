Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.38.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $444.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.90. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

