Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Humana by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $139,158,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.38.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $444.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

