Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Billion

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,420.50 or 1.00056709 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $765,089.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 208.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.42 or 1.59602006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 392.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00501694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031432 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.