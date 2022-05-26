Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.65

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

