Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.81. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 9,823 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.91%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

