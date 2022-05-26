IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $650.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $17.06 on Thursday, reaching $384.92. The stock had a trading volume of 841,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,205. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.18. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $330.66 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

