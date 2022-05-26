IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,721 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 206,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 11,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $25.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.