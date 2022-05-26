IMA Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 235,472 CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 235,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 8,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company has a market cap of $322.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.56.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

