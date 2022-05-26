IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $111.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,024. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.