IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.81.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

