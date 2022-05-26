IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,588 shares of company stock worth $69,778,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.69. 516,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,042,172. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $347.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

