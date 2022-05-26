IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $4.16 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $154,780,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $105,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $107,959,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,239. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.