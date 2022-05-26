IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,855,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $162.50. 226,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

