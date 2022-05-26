IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.49.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.77 on Thursday, hitting $178.52. 2,634,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $519.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

