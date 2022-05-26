IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 214.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingredion by 996.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $93.94. 9,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,170. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.