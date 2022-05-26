IMA Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Evolent Health worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 20,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

