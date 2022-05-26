iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. iMedia Brands updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IMBI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 390,880 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

