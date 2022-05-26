Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 3.5%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 203,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,754% from the average session volume of 10,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

