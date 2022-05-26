Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian based, gold producer operating, gold ore processing facilities in Peru. It operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities with a total capacity of 450 tons per day. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

