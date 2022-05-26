Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Incyte worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Incyte by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 511.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 845,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.
In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Incyte Profile (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.