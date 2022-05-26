Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Incyte worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Incyte by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 511.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 845,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.