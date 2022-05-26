India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 113,455 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

