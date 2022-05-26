Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.16. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,141,718 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 415.77%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.
Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.
