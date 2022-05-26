Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.16. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,141,718 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 415.77%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INPX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inpixon by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inpixon by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inpixon by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

