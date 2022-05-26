InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 287.6% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

InPlay Oil stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 179,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,391. The firm has a market cap of $278.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 97.54% and a return on equity of 72.30%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium asset in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.