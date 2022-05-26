Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Acquires $59,275.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Kent acquired 2,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $59,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,043.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $922.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

BY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,097,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

