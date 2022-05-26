Insider Buying: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) CEO Acquires $25,875.00 in Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) CEO Mina Sooch purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,522 shares in the company, valued at $853,920.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OCUP opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

