Insider Buying: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Purchases $16,075,945.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TDG opened at $593.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $531.23 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $619.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

