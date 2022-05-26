Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

