Insider Selling: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells $51,888.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $208.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. Research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

