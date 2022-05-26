Insider Selling: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells $51,888.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $208.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. Research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
