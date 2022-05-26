Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $92.77 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $191,622,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

