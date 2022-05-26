Insider Selling: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CFO Sells $929,500.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $98,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.