Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MGRC opened at $81.40 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
