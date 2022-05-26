Insider Selling: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,911,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,176.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, David Michery sold 300,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $744,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Michery sold 200,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Shares of MULN opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.