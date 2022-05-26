Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $28,698.75 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ONTF opened at $12.41 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ON24 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,319,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 248,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 724.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.