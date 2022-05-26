Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 1,687 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RM opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $441.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regional Management by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.