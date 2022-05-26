Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 1,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrity Applications stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Integrity Applications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

