International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.82) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 125.64 ($1.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.80. The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.