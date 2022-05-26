Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 371,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,824,578 shares.The stock last traded at $28.93 and had previously closed at $31.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 301,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.