Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Down 2.5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.72. 3,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 521,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

The firm has a market cap of $891.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,104. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

