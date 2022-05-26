Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

INTU stock traded up $21.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.99. The company had a trading volume of 121,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,526. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.13 and a 200 day moving average of $526.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $553.00.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after buying an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after buying an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

