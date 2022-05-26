Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.331-2.356 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $553.00.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $21.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

