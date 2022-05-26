Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 2.8%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $9.04. 3,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

