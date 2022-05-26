Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 2.8%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $9.04. 3,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.
Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.