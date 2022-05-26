Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. 18,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 8,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.
