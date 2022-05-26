Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Cut by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,394,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,294. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

