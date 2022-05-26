Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Trading Up 7.4%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 354,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 154,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.
