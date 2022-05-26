Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,676,623 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,676,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $280,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NiSource stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

