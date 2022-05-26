Invesco Ltd. Buys 159,279 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Cadence Design Systems worth $321,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.04 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,643 shares of company stock valued at $50,748,520. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.