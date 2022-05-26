Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Boeing worth $260,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

